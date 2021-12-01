Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($269.32) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €263.21 ($299.11).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €203.08. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

