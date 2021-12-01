Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $54,896.74 and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

