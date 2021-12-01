Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.90.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

