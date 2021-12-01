VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3,404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 689,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period.

VPCB opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

