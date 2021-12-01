W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.