W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 782,690 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.18.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

