Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,154. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

