Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:WDH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,546. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

