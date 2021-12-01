WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and $2.63 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.