Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSTG opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

