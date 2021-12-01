Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. 28,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

