Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE):

11/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €211.00 ($239.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/25/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($228.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/25/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($101.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/19/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($101.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($198.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/3/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €210.00 ($238.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($228.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/2/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($101.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($228.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €89.00 ($101.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €210.00 ($238.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €230.00 ($261.36) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($228.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/4/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($198.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ETR:SAE traded down €6.00 ($6.82) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €155.50 ($176.70). 94,479 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €144.53. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

