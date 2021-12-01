Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 224,094 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 597.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Energizer by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after buying an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

