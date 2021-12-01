Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,323 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $238.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.39 and its 200 day moving average is $199.57. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $153.18 and a twelve month high of $250.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

