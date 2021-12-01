Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of ExlService worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

