WEMIX Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Billion (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $92.71 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $16.25 or 0.00028556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.23 or 0.07998694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.35 or 1.00191875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

