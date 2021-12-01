West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WST stock opened at $442.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

