Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.02 million and a P/E ratio of -68.08. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$65,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,508,462.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.