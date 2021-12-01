Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 98.9% in November

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.19.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFSTF. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.