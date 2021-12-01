Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Up 98.9% in November

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.19.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
