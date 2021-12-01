WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $670.00 million and $14.02 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006472 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

