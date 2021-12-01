WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.07 or 0.00745543 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

