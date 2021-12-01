Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $330.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.20 million and the lowest is $328.21 million. Wix.com reported sales of $282.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

