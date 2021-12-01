WOO Network (WOO) Market Cap Tops $615.38 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $615.38 million and approximately $46.87 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,776 coins and its circulating supply is 567,355,497 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

