Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $612,495.22 and $116,409.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,076.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,733.10 or 0.08292512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00369807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.40 or 0.01008124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00086383 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.59 or 0.00421528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00389085 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.