World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $261.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $185.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 15.22.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.