Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $11.89 million and $38,982.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

