XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of XBiotech worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth about $203,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 13.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.52. XBiotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 39,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $489,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,552. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

