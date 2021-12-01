XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.28

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.28 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 38.30 ($0.50). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 529,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £107.66 million and a PE ratio of 136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.27.

In other news, insider Julie Markey bought 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10). Also, insider Stuart Simms bought 27,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89).

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

