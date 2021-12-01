xSuter Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $211,599.00 (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, xSuter has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xSuter coin can now be bought for about $301.31 or 0.00525393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSuter has a market cap of $6.03 million and $211,599.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.73 or 0.08111252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.25 or 0.97325512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021924 BTC.

About xSuter

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

