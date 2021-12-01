Xuez (XUEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,938.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 37.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $65,809.93 and $73,938.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xuez has traded down 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,182,696 coins and its circulating supply is 4,216,263 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

