Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

