Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.15

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 9452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $700.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,640 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

