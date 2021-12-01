Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$5.29. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 67,264,118 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

