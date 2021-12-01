Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Yandex reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Yandex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 185,643 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. Yandex has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

