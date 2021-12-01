Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. 64,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,050,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 201.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 653,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.