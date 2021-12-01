Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.37. 1,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,058,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

