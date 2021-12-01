YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82. YETI has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

