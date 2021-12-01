Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 606,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,007. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

