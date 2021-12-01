Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $989.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

CRI stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,091. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

