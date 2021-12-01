Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. DMC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 255,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of 405.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

