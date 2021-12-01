Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. DMC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 255,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of 405.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
