Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.50 EPS

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.59. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,697. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $13.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $595.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,047. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.19 and its 200-day moving average is $581.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $314.08 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.