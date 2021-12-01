Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.59. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,697. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $13.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $595.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,047. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.19 and its 200-day moving average is $581.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $314.08 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

