Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post sales of $134.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $138.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $551.80 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

