Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $89.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $94.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,946. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $525.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

