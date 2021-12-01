Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

