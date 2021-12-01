Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.81. Sysco posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

