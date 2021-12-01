Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.54. 54,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,457. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

