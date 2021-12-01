Zacks: Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.16. Enova International posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,930. Enova International has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $750,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,388. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

