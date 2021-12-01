Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.03.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. 36,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,642. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $1,831,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 117,661 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

