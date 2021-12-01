Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $88.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.82 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of KYMR opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,253,843. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,679,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,307,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

