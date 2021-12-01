Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,525. Schlumberger has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

